Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA).

The Speaker of the Pakistani National Assembly was welcomed by Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili, a member of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan working group on interparliamentary relations Mahir Abbaszade and other officials.