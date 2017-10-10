    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Special offers from AZAL on flights from Baku to Bangkok and Jeddah

    10.10.2017 [15:45]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) announced a new campaign on flights from Baku to new destinations - Bangkok and Jeddah.

    When buying from October 10 to October 29 2017, air ticket for Baku-Bangkok-Baku flights will cost 599 euros, and air ticket for Baku-Jeddah-Baku flights - just 399 euros. Indicated prices includes all taxes and fees.

    Dates of flights within the campaign: from October 29, 2017 to March 1, 2018. These flights will be operated with comfortable Boeing-767 (Baku-Bangkok) and Airbus A320 (Baku-Jeddah). The ticket includes free baggage allowance (up to 23 kg) and a full range of cold and hot onboard meals.

    The winter months are considered the most favorable time for visiting Bangkok. It is worth to see tourist attractions and nightlife in the capital of Thailand. Entertainment can be found here for every taste. Thai cuisine is another reason why many tourists are eager to get to Bangkok. Exotic, unusual and easily accessible Thai food can satisfy even the most demanding gourmet.

    The winter period is also the most suitable for visiting Saudi Arabia. Located in the west of the country the city of Jeddah is widely known as a pilgrimage center. Modern sculpture created in the late XX century is widely represented. Numerous sandy beaches are open in the city and its surroundings. Diving on nearby coral reefs is very popular.

    Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az and purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

    Passengers can take advantage of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program on these flights. Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

    To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact: + (99412) 598-88-80 (Hotline from Azerbaijan: *8880), E-mail: [email protected]

    Questions regarding AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program can be sent to [email protected] or through the contact form on the website: www.azal.az.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Special offers from AZAL on flights from Baku to Bangkok and Jeddah
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Free economic zone to be created at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    10.10.2017 [17:13]
    Free economic zone to be created at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    AZAL opens direct flights between capitals of Azerbaijan and Thailand
    19.06.2017 [16:06]
    AZAL opens direct flights between capitals of Azerbaijan and Thailand
    AZALJET launches flights from Azerbaijani regions to Moscow
    15.03.2017 [17:30]
    AZALJET launches flights from Azerbaijani regions to Moscow
    AZALJET launches new flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan's regions
    16.02.2017 [21:40]
    AZALJET launches new flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan's regions
    Other news in this section
    10.10.2017 [18:22]
    Seventh International Caspian Air Cargo Summit 2017 kicks off in Baku
    10.10.2017 [17:13]
    Free economic zone to be created at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
    09.10.2017 [17:32]
    Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 3 million passengers over nine months of 2017
    07.10.2017 [20:20]
    ‘Iran keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea’
    Special offers from AZAL on flights from Baku to Bangkok and Jeddah