    Spokesperson Zakharova: Russia welcomes constructive contacts between Baku and Yerevan

    31.01.2019 [15:32]

    Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

    “Russia welcomes constructive contacts between Baku and Yerevan,” Russia`s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has told a briefing.

    "Our position on this issue remains unchanged. We fulfill our mediation in good will and at a high level. We welcome the recent constructive dialogues between Baku and Yerevan at various levels,” she said.

    “We heard constructive assessments made by the two capital cities regarding this issue. We consider all these as the right steps forward," Maria Zakharova added.

     

