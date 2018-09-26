    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    St. Sebastian catacombs inaugurated in Rome
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony

    26.09.2018 [16:31]

    Rome, September 26, AZERTAC

    A ceremony has been held in Rome to inaugurate St. Sebastian catacombs, which were restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi greeted First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

    Then, St. Sebastian catacombs, which were restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, were inaugurated.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the catacombs.

    The reconstruction work, which was carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, started here in 2016. Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi thanked the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan for the restoration work.

    The Heydar Aliyev Foundation previously restored the catacombs of Saints Marcellinus and Peter.

