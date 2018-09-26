Vatican, September 26, AZERTAC A ceremony has been held in the Vatican to inaugurate St. Sebastian catacombs, which were restored on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

