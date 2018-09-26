    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    St. Sebastian catacombs inaugurated in Vatican
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony

    26.09.2018 [16:31]

    Vatican, September 26, AZERTAC

    A ceremony has been held in the Vatican to inaugurate St. Sebastian catacombs, which were restored on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony
