    State Commission: Azerbaijan hands over ten more servicemen to Armenia

    19.12.2021 [13:37]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan has handed over to Armenia ten servicemen, who were detained during the clashes on November 16 on the countries’ border, the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons said on Sunday, noting that the process was mediated by the EU.

    "In order to manifest its commitment to the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan through the EU handed over ten servicemen to Armenia on December 19," the State Commission said.

    According to the State Commission, those servicemen were apprehended while preventing the provocation by the Armenian forces on the Kalbajar direction on November 16, 2021.

    On December 4, Azerbaijan handed over 10 captive soldiers to Armenia in exchange for minefield maps.

