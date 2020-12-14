  • HOMEPAGE
    State Commission: Azerbaijani captives, including Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who were held hostage by Armenians, brought home

    14.12.2020 [19:53]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani side, remaining committed to the obligations arising from the Trilateral Statement signed by the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia on November 10, 2020, and the norms of international humanitarian law, as well as the principles of humanity, consistently fulfilled its obligations to ensure the rights of Armenian servicemen captured during the war. The information about the captured Armenians has regularly been given to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping forces, some of them were released unilaterally. During their stay in Azerbaijan, these prisoners were provided with the necessary medical assistance and decent treatment. They were also given the opportunity to contact their families and their other rights were ensured, the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons told AZERTAC.

    “Keeping in the spotlight the issues of the return to the homeland of Azerbaijani citizens taken prisoner or hostage for various reasons during the hostilities, our side constantly negotiated with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Russian peacekeeping forces and other international organizations, and took all possible measures.

    As a result of negotiations with the participation of international organizations and Russian peacekeeping forces, an agreement was reached with the Armenian side on the exchange of prisoners of war and hostages on the principle of “all for all” and the mutual return of prisoners of war and hostages began on December 14, 2020. In the afternoon, Azerbaijani captives and hostages, including Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who had been held hostage by the Armenians since July 2014, were brought to Baku by plane. After the implementation of appropriate quarantine measures, the released persons will be reunited with their families.

    Guided by the principles of humanity, the Azerbaijani side will continue to fulfill its obligations to exchange prisoners, hostages and corpses,” the State Commission said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :State Commission: Azerbaijani captives, including Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov, who were held hostage by Armenians, brought home
