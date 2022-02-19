State Hermitage Museum to host lecture on Azerbaijan’s carpet weaving art

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC The State Hermitage Museum will host a lecture on Azerbaijan’s carpet weaving on the theme “My home is where my carpet lays”. An employer of the State Hermitage Museum, art historian Polina Lyubimova, will present the lecture highlighting the traditional art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving.

