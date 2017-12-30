State Security Service: Member of international cybercriminal group detained and extradited to Azerbaijan

Baku, December 30, AZERTAC

A member of an international cybercriminal group, citizen of a foreign country, Petrovichi Sergey Aksentiyevich charged with illegal interference into the computer system of the country's banks through the internet, money laundering, contactless withdrawal of money from ATMs and other operations was detained and extradited to Azerbaijan, the State Security Service said.

According to the Service, the man was arrested on charges of stealing more than 3,000,000 (three million) manats from Azerbaijani banks via the internet in different ways.

An investigation on the case is ongoing.