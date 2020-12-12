State and government officials pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev

Baku, December 12, AZERTAC

The state and government officials have today visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev as today marks the 17th anniversary of the death of the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

Among those in attendance at the commemorative ceremony were Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, other state and government officials, as well as military servicemen, law enforcement officers, veterans of the Patriotic war. They put flowers at the great leader`s grave.

They also put flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.