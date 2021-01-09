Status of supply and level of combat training of units deployed in liberated territories inspected
09.01.2021 [13:11]
Baku, January 9, AZERTAC
Under the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry have checked the status of supply and level of combat training of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the liberated territories.
The minister inquired about the conditions created for servicemen and gave relevant instructions to officials.
The leadership of the ministry then had lunch with the servicemen and spoke about the issues of interest to them.
