Stefano Oldani wins Stage 12 at 2022 Giro d'Italia

Stefano Oldani won stage 12 of road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Thursday (19 May) in Genoa to secure his first professional career victory as Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez retains the overall lead.

The Italian was part of a three-man breakaway group and capped a tactically brilliant stage by narrowly beating compatriot Lorenzo Rota in the sprint, with Gijs Leemreize coming in third: "It wasn't easy. Rota is my friend and I knew he was also fast. It wasn't easy to manage, but I did it," the 24-year-old said.

The peloton, which included all the top GC riders, finished a further nine minutes back with Lopez holding onto the leader's pink jersey for a ninth day tomorrow.

On Friday riders will face a 150km route from Sanremo to Cuneo featuring 3,100m of climbing and a relative flat finale.