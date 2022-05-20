  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Stefano Oldani wins Stage 12 at 2022 Giro d'Italia

    20.05.2022 [15:12]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Stefano Oldani won stage 12 of road cycling's 2022 Giro d'Italia on Thursday (19 May) in Genoa to secure his first professional career victory as Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez retains the overall lead.

    The Italian was part of a three-man breakaway group and capped a tactically brilliant stage by narrowly beating compatriot Lorenzo Rota in the sprint, with Gijs Leemreize coming in third: "It wasn't easy. Rota is my friend and I knew he was also fast. It wasn't easy to manage, but I did it," the 24-year-old said.

    The peloton, which included all the top GC riders, finished a further nine minutes back with Lopez holding onto the leader's pink jersey for a ninth day tomorrow.

    On Friday riders will face a 150km route from Sanremo to Cuneo featuring 3,100m of climbing and a relative flat finale.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Stefano Oldani wins Stage 12 at 2022 Giro d'Italia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2022 [17:45]
    Azerbaijani, Mongolian Gymnastics Federations sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation
    20.05.2022 [16:41]
    Three more Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to be in action on Day 2 of European Championships Manchester 2022
    20.05.2022 [13:19]
    Enjoy fantastic track at Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 in Baku – city that blends history and modernity, where West meets East
    20.05.2022 [12:37]
    Azerbaijan`s Safarli shares 1st-2nd places at Italian Summer Chess Tour 2022 first open tournament
    Stefano Oldani wins Stage 12 at 2022 Giro d'Italia