Stella Kyriakides elected PACE President
AzerTAg.az
10.10.2017 [18:28]
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
Stella Kyriakides (Cyprus, EPP/CD) has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe following the resignation of Pedro Agramunt (Spain, EPP/CD) on 6 October 2017, according to the official website of PACE.
She obtained a large majority over the other candidate, Emanuelis Zingeris (Lithuania, EPP/CD), in the third round of voting. She will remain in office until the opening of the next ordinary session (Strasbourg, 22-26 January 2018).
She will be the 30th President of PACE since 1949, the first Cypriot, and the third woman to take up the post.
