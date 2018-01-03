    • / WORLD

    Storm Eleanor wreaks havoc across France

    03.01.2018 [15:41]

    Baku, January 3, AZERTAC

    Storm Eleanor lashed France with winds of up to 147km/h on Wednesday morning that brought down trees, left 200,000 homes without power, caused flight delays at Charles de Gaulle airport and forced skiers to remain indoors.

    According to The Local, some 51 departments across France remained on orange alert on Wednesday as Storm Eleanor battered the country with winds of up to 147km/h.

    The departments that remained on alert are mostly in the north and east of the country.

