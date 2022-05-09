  • HOMEPAGE
    Strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

    09.05.2022 [12:31]

    Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

    A strong earthquake jolted Taiwan on Monday, the self-ruled island's weather bureau announced, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau, the 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook the island at around 2.23 p.m. (0623GMT).

    The epicenter of the earthquake was situated on the east coast in Hualien County at a depth of 27.5 kilometers (17 miles), the bureau said.

    There were no reports of casualties or material damage as of the report's release.

