Student of Baku Higher Oil School presents innovative project

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

For several months, third-year Process Automation Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Jahandar Zeynalli has been developing an interesting innovative project. Working at High Technologies Park of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the young engineer designed a military robot spider, which can be used in the army. The device shall help military personnel to ensure safety during mine detection and mine clearance operations.

Currently, Jahandar is working on a third prototype of the military robot spider. He and his team are also developing a remotely piloted aircraft. In the future, the young engineer plans to design another device that can be used for security reasons, namely an electric shocker.