    Students of Baku Higher Oil School become winners of ‘There is an idea!’ contest

    11.10.2021 [12:16]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have become winners of the 3rd National Scientific and Creative Youth Contest "There is an idea!"

    The BHOS students took the top places in three nominations.

    Thus, the students won the 1st place in the nomination "Industrial Technology and Industrial Infrastructure. Live systems, transport systems" and the 3rd place in the nomination "Ecology, environment and rational use of nature. Innovations in medicine and health”.

    The award was presented to the winners by the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

    The contest was held in the following nominations: "Technical innovations"; "Ecology, environment and rational use of nature. Innovations in medicine and health”; "Industrial Technology and Industrial Infrastructure. Live systems, transport systems ";"Social sphere and education". The projects submitted to the contest by students were evaluated by the jury.

    The main goal of the “There is an idea!" contest is to stimulate scientific and creative activity and social initiative of youth, create favorable conditions for demonstrating the innovative potential of young people, and encourage youth’s participation in scientific and research activities.

