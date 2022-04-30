  • HOMEPAGE
    Sventek withdrew from the tournament in Madrid

    30.04.2022 [13:17]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    The first racket of the world Pole Iga Sventek will not perform at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid due to a shoulder injury, the athlete announced this on social networks, according to Sportish.

    “After a very stressful period of winning four tournaments in a row, it’s time to rebuild a shoulder that showed slight signs of fatigue after Miami.

    Unfortunately, I need to take a break from the constant game, so I will not play in Madrid. My body needs to be restored. After I rest and take care of my health, I will start preparing for the tournaments in Rome and Roland Garros. See you soon. I hope I will play in Madrid more than once,” wrote Sventek.

    Previously, the 20-year-old tennis player won tournaments in Indian Wells, Doha, Miami and Stuttgart.

    The tournament in Madrid will take place from April 28 to May 7.

     

