Sventek withdrew from the tournament in Madrid
Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
The first racket of the world Pole Iga Sventek will not perform at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid due to a shoulder injury, the athlete announced this on social networks, according to Sportish.
“After a very stressful period of winning four tournaments in a row, it’s time to rebuild a shoulder that showed slight signs of fatigue after Miami.
Unfortunately, I need to take a break from the constant game, so I will not play in Madrid. My body needs to be restored. After I rest and take care of my health, I will start preparing for the tournaments in Rome and Roland Garros. See you soon. I hope I will play in Madrid more than once,” wrote Sventek.
Previously, the 20-year-old tennis player won tournaments in Indian Wells, Doha, Miami and Stuttgart.
The tournament in Madrid will take place from April 28 to May 7.
