“Swans” fountain complex, famous spot for Baku residents and tourists to relax and enjoy sea breeze

In the 1960-1980’s, under the aegis of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev a number of beautiful architectural ensembles and contemporary constructions were initiated at the popular destinations of Baku.

The Seaside Boulevard had undergone tremendous change as well, growing into a magnificent park with recreational zones, attractions and marvelous fountains.

Created by inspiration from great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi’s “Seven Beauties” poem and famous composer Gara Garayev’s eponymous ballet, comprised of seven swan statues, the fountain was very much liked by residents and became a legendary place in the capital.

After substantial reconstruction of the Seaside Boulevard in 2007, a new fountain replaced “The Swans” fountain. However, Baku residents always kept cherished memories of “The Swans” fountain alive.

In 2018 following First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative, this historical ensemble was restored and its historical image was returned.

In the framework of the project implemented with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a pool has been constructed on the territory, 16 fountain poles built, and 7 swan statues made by sculptor Murad Sujaddinov on natural stones.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the complex on August 28, 2018.