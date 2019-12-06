    • / WORLD

    Sweden appointed Chair of OSCE in 2021

    06.12.2019 [18:14]

    Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

    Sweden has been appointed Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021, according to the Government Offices of the country.

    The decision was taken unanimously by the OSCE’s 57 participating States at the organization’s Ministerial Council in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Thursday.

    The OSCE is a security policy cooperation body with 57 participating States. All European States plus the United States, Canada and central Asian countries participate in the OSCE on equal terms. The OSCE’s activities are based on a broadly defined view of security that includes military arms control, human rights, legal certainty and democracy.

    Slovakia, which currently holds the Chairmanship of the OSCE, will hand over the role to Albania on 1 January 2020. Sweden will in turn assume the Chairmanship in 2021.

