“Swisscom” suspends cooperation with “Karabakh Telecom”, illegally operating on occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Bern, December 18, AZERTAC

The Swiss mobile operator “Swisscom has suspended cooperation with “Karabakh Telecom”, which carries out illegal activities on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the embassy of Azerbaijan in the Swiss Confederation said.

As a result of intervention and persistent negations of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Switzerland, “Swisscom” company suspended its roaming agreement with “Karabakh Telecom”.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that it had no information on the “Swisscom” roaming agreement with the illegally functioning “Karabakh Telecom” and learned about this only after the appeal of the Azerbaijani embassy.

We have to emphasize that since 2003, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Communications and Information Technology have done a great deal of work to discredit “Karabakh Telecom” in the eyes of the international community. The argument is simple: from a logical point of view, not a single company has the right to work in Nagorno Karabakh which is an integral part of Azerbaijani territory and is occupied by Armenian aggressors.

The Azerbaijani embassies and diplomatic corps abroad take necessary steps to investigate foreign companies’ illegal cooperation with “Karabakh Telecom” and take appropriate measures.