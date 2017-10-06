TAP AG company provides funds to renovate school in Fier, Albania

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

TAP AG company, the operator of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that will transport Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe has renovated a school in Albania. TAP executives attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly renovated “Thanas Ikonomi” school in the Grecalli village, Fier, southern Albania.

So far, TAP invested over Euros 340,000, as part of its Social and Environmental Investment (SEI) program in Albania. The renovation works included complete building infrastructure, including all facilities and classrooms.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by TAP Executives and Municipality of Fier and Education Directorate of Fieri representatives. At the event, students of, “Thanas Ikonomi” school, gave an artistic performance of local dances and songs, as well as displaying a photo exhibition with photos of the school before TAP’s renovation works took place.

Ulrike Andres, Commercial and External Affairs Director at TAP, said: “Seeing such enthusiasm, it is obvious that this TAP investment is very much welcomed by all students. We are very proud of the reconstruction of this school and the works’ high standards, which can serve as an example for other schools in Albania.”

In his remarks, TAP Country Manager for Albania Shkelqim Bozgo noted: “I am very happy that students can learn in the best possible learning environment. This will allow them to better prepare for their future and, in addition, contribute to the future of the Grecalli community. Improving the livelihood of communities crossed by our pipeline is the goal of TAP’s social and environmental investments in Albania.”

“Until recently this building was nothing but a school in ruin, forgotten for years. Thanks to TAP AG’s immediate support, the school has been brought back to life. Today this school is ahead of schools in the city. The standards employed by TAP AG for the reconstruction will be turned into a manual for the reconstruction of other Albanian schools,” the Mayor of Fier Armando Subashi said.

More than 210 students currently attending the school are now able to benefit from having a school that is in a much better condition, and improved safety.

This is the second school in the Municipality of Fier which TAP has refurbished. Earlier, in 2015, TAP renovated the sports facilities of the “Andon Profka” School in Seman, Fier.