    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    TAP: Nearly 70% pipes in Albania lowered in

    01.03.2018 [17:03]

    Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

    “Nearly 70% pipes in Albania (150km out of 215km in total) are now lowered in,” the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG company said in its Twitter account.

    TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

    The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

    TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

    TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

    AZERTAG.AZ :TAP: Nearly 70% pipes in Albania lowered in
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    More than 80% of TAP pipes welded in Greece and Albania
    13.02.2018 [15:57]
    More than 80% of TAP pipes welded in Greece and Albania
    500 km of TAP pipes backfilled in Greece and Albania
    06.02.2018 [20:30]
    500 km of TAP pipes backfilled in Greece and Albania
    2/3 of TAP pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
    30.01.2018 [12:36]
    2/3 of TAP pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
    90 per cent of TAP route cleared in Greece, Albania
    18.01.2018 [11:32]
    90 per cent of TAP route cleared in Greece, Albania
    Other news in this section
    05.03.2018 [10:49]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    03.03.2018 [17:27]
    Azerbaijan's Energy Minister meets Vice-President of TOTAL Group of Companies for Southern Europe and Caspian Region
    03.03.2018 [17:01]
    TAPI likely to be completed by end 2019
    03.03.2018 [16:23]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    TAP: Nearly 70% pipes in Albania lowered in TAP: Nearly 70% pipes in Albania lowered in