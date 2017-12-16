TAP: Over 45% of route reinstated

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

“Over 45% of TAP's route is now being reinstated to previous condition or better,” the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG company said in its Twitter account.

“TAP crosses over 20,000 plots of land in Greece, Albania and Italy. This relates to about 45,000 land owners and users,” the company added.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline will transport Caspian natural gas to Europe.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3500-kilometre long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 km, Albania 215 km, Adriatic Sea 105 km, and Italy 8 km). Its highest point will be 1,800 meters in Albania’s mountains, while its lowest point will be 820 meters beneath the sea.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).