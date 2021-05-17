TAP to launch tender for purchase of gas used for its own operations

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

On 17 May 2021, Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) will publish on its corporate website an Invitation to Tender (ITT) outline for the purchase of gas required for its operational activities, including the fuelling of the compressor stations, the TAP AG consortium reports.

“Supply period is from 1 October 2021 until 30 September 2022. This is the second time that TAP is running such a tender process; the first annual ITT for gas to be used for TAP’s own operations was launched in June 2020,” said the consortium.

In April, TAP transported 42% more natural gas than in March. Aggregate March nomination was estimated at 4565 GWh compared to April’s 6477 GWh. Following the commencement of gas flows via TAP in December 2020, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG announced that a total of 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Azerbaijan has now entered Europe via the Greek interconnection point of Kipoi, where TAP connects to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP). As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is the European leg of the Southern Gas Corridor, a gateway project that will transport 10 billion cubic metres (bcm/a) of new gas supplies from Azerbaijan to multiple markets in Europe.

The TAP system operates in line with internationally recognized quality, health, safety and environmental standards, and is designed with the potential to double its throughput capacity to 20 bcm/a.

TAP's shareholding is comprised of BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).