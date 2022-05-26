‘TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan will further reinforce Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood’

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

“The TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival will further strengthen the ties of brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkiye,” an employee of Turkish “GÖKBEY” company Erdogan Iler has told AZERTAC.

Speaking about the “GÖKBEY General-Purpose Helicopter”, the company employee said that along with military purposes, these helicopters can be useful to many fields.