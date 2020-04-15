Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, tactical-special exercises are conducted with military units and units of the Engineer Troops, press service of the Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

“The exercises on fulfilling the tasks of engineer support for the troops are held with military personnel in a specially prepared engineering town.

In areas with difficult terrain, passages for movement of military personnel and military equipment are opened in the engineer obstacles established by the imaginary enemy, column road is laid, and bridges and ferry crossings are built through water barriers.

Apart from that, military engineers conduct terrain reconnaissance, establish explosive and non-explosive engineer obstacles using standard and impromptu means, and also equip fortification installations,” the ministry said.