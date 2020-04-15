  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units

    15.04.2020 [15:23]

    Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

    According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, tactical-special exercises are conducted with military units and units of the Engineer Troops, press service of the Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “The exercises on fulfilling the tasks of engineer support for the troops are held with military personnel in a specially prepared engineering town.

    In areas with difficult terrain, passages for movement of military personnel and military equipment are opened in the engineer obstacles established by the imaginary enemy, column road is laid, and bridges and ferry crossings are built through water barriers.

    Apart from that, military engineers conduct terrain reconnaissance, establish explosive and non-explosive engineer obstacles using standard and impromptu means, and also equip fortification installations,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.04.2020 [11:43]
    UAV crews conduct training flights
    15.04.2020 [10:49]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times
    14.04.2020 [13:21]
    Azerbaijan`s artillery units carry out combat firing
    14.04.2020 [11:50]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 23 times
    Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units