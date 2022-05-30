  • HOMEPAGE
    Tagly (Arch) bridge

    30.05.2022 [18:27]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    One of the old engineering structures among the preserved monuments up today and having importance from historical and architectural point of view is Tagly (arch) bridge.

    In XIX century there were 7 bridges in Guba province. But only Tagly (arch) bridge has been preserved until now. The necessity of the construction of the bridge was emerged late XVIII century and early XIX century. Wooden bridge was built over Gudyalchay on pillars in 1851. But this bridge has not a long lifetime. For this reason, it was necessary to make a new bridge in its place. The construction of the new bridge began in 1894.

     

