Tajik President meets with defense ministers of CIS member states

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has met with the participants of a meeting of the CIS member states' defense ministers in Dushanbe, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has told AZERTAC. Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the event, the ministry said.

