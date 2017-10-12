    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Tajik President meets with defense ministers of CIS member states

    12.10.2017 [16:01]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has met with the participants of a meeting of the CIS member states' defense ministers in Dushanbe, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has told AZERTAC.

    Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the event, the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Tajik President meets with defense ministers of CIS member states
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2017 [16:18]
    Azerbaijan joins session of Council of CIS Defense Ministers
    12.10.2017 [11:30]
    Armenia continues violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan
    11.10.2017 [12:30]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 116 times
    10.10.2017 [23:30]
    Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military cooperation
    Tajik President meets with defense ministers of CIS member states Tajik President meets with defense ministers of CIS member states Tajik President meets with defense ministers of CIS member states