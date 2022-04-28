Tajik news portal posts article about Aghdaban Genocide

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Tajikistan's faraj.tj news portal has published an article highlighting the 30th anniversary of the Aghdaban Genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis.

“30 years have passed since the Aghdaban tragedy committed by Armenian militants a year before the occupation of Kalbajar district, on the night from 7 to 8 April 1992. This genocide is one of the bloodiest tragedies committed by Armenian bandits against Azerbaijanis. 130 houses were burned, 67 residents were brutally killed and 779 people were insulted. Armenian bandits burned alive eight residents, two children and seven women aged 90-100, 12 people were seriously injured in the village and the fate of two people is still unknown. Armenians also committed the acts of vandalism against cultural heritage in the Aghdaban village of Kalbajar district during the attack, destroying architectural and cultural monuments and graves there. Manuscripts of prominent representatives of Azerbaijan's classical ashig poetry Ashig Gurban and Ashig Shamshir were burned,” the article said.

“Kalbajar district was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 25, 2020,” the article emphasized.

Gulu Kangarli

Special Correspondent