  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Tajik news portal posts article about Aghdaban Genocide

    28.04.2022 [19:00]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Tajikistan's faraj.tj news portal has published an article highlighting the 30th anniversary of the Aghdaban Genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis.

    “30 years have passed since the Aghdaban tragedy committed by Armenian militants a year before the occupation of Kalbajar district, on the night from 7 to 8 April 1992. This genocide is one of the bloodiest tragedies committed by Armenian bandits against Azerbaijanis. 130 houses were burned, 67 residents were brutally killed and 779 people were insulted. Armenian bandits burned alive eight residents, two children and seven women aged 90-100, 12 people were seriously injured in the village and the fate of two people is still unknown. Armenians also committed the acts of vandalism against cultural heritage in the Aghdaban village of Kalbajar district during the attack, destroying architectural and cultural monuments and graves there. Manuscripts of prominent representatives of Azerbaijan's classical ashig poetry Ashig Gurban and Ashig Shamshir were burned,” the article said.

    “Kalbajar district was liberated from Armenian occupation on November 25, 2020,” the article emphasized.

    Gulu Kangarli

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Tajik news portal posts article about Aghdaban Genocide
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.04.2022 [15:09]
    Egyptian news portal: Shusha becomes diplomatic capital of region
    28.04.2022 [15:00]
    Azerbaijan, Hungary mark 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
    28.04.2022 [14:26]
    Representatives of international think tanks familiarize themselves with Fuzuli International Airport
    28.04.2022 [13:28]
    Azerbaijani, Bulgarian Foreign Ministries hold political consultations
    Tajik news portal posts article about Aghdaban Genocide