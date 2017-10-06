Tajikistan interested in ASAN service brand and State Property Committee's experience

Dushanbe, October 6, AZERTAC

Tajikistan is keen on ASAN service brand and Azerbaijan State Property Committee's experience, said Qahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor, Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan, as he met Azerbaijani ambassador to Tajikistan Abbasali Hasanov. The sides underlined expansion of relations between the two countries and discussed issues of cooperation in the field of investment. At his words, Azerbaijani companies are invited to participate more closely in tender projects announced in Tajikistan.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani ambassador spoke of economic development of his country, stressing the services of great leader Heydar Aliyev in the achievement of this success and said that this policy was successfully continued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Abbasali Hasanov emphasized that the State Register of Real Estate, state cadaster and address registry policy have good results and is ready to share its experience in this field. Azerbaijani ambassador gave detailed information about ASAN service and said that advantage of "ASAN service" is the high level of service for population.

The sides noted that despite the wide opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in trade-economic, scientific, cultural and other spheres, the problem of restoring the Dushanbe-Baku direct flight has not been solved yet, which also hinders the development of bilateral relations.

In turn, Fayziddin Sattor told that Tajik side is interested in buying oil products and crude oil from Azerbaijan, expressed hope for the participation of Azerbaijani companies in the free economic zone created in the Lower Punjab Province.

The meeting also emphasized the interest of Azerbaijani investors to Tajikistan's economy.

Gulu Kangarli

Special correspondent