    Take Off Baku Startup Summit winners announced

    28.05.2022 [14:07]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    The winners of the Take Off Baku Startup Summit, held as part of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival which is being held for the first time in Baku on 26 – 29 May, jointly organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey, have been announced.

    According to the jury, 25 startups out of 50 participants advanced to the final round. Startups were judged on pitching, innovation, customer orientation, competitiveness, product offering, commercialization potential, and team competence.

    Of the 25 startups that qualified for the final, 14 were from Azerbaijan, 4 from Turkey, 3 from USA, 1 from Egypt, 1 from Pakistan, 1 from Argentina and 1 from Estonia.

    US startup Resepta (project name: electronic cheque system) became winner of the first place in the Take Off Baku Startup Summit, and Azerbaijani startup E-Point (project name: Fintech, integration technology of payment system) became the winner of the second place, the third place winner became the Turkish startup Co-Print (project name: 3D technology).

