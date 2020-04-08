Tank crews’ combat readiness being inspected

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

According to the training plan for 2020, the intensive combat training exercises of the Azerbaijan Army’s tank units is underway, press service of the country’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

During the field exercises, the skills and interoperability of the crews are checked. The crews carried out combat firing in the day and at nighttime at moving targets of the imaginary enemy.

Apart from that, the military personnel fulfill practical training tasks in driving combat vehicles, the ministry added.