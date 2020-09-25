  • HOMEPAGE
    Tank units in coordination with artillery fulfill combat-training tasks

    25.09.2020 [15:12]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, combat training classes are held with tank and missile-artillery units, press service of the ministry said.

    “The purpose of the training is to improve the professionalism of the military personnel of tank and artillery units, to improve interoperability in planning and conducting combat operations.

    In the course of combat coordination, the interoperating units took up firing positions,” the ministry added.

    Tank units in coordination with artillery fulfill combat-training tasks
