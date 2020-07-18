Task Force: Special quarantine regime in the country has been extended until 00:00 on 31 August

Tightened special quarantine regime will last until 06:00 on 5 August

Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

Following an analysis of the current sanitary and epidemiological situation related to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, the special quarantine regime in the country has been extended until 00:00 on 31 August 2020, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers has told AZERTAC.

According to the Task Force, taking into consideration the rate of the COVID-19 infection, the tightened special quarantine regime will not be applied to Lankaran city and Samukh district from 20 July 2020.

“In accordance with the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the cities of Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit, Yevlakh and Absheron, as well as Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz, Siyazan and Sheki districts, the tightened special quarantine regime will be continued until 06:00 on 5 August. Also, all public transport in the cities and districts where the tightened special quarantine regime remains in place will be suspended on weekends on the following dates:

From 00:00 on 25 July until 06:00 on 27 July

From 00:00 on 1 August until 06:00 on 3 August

Starting from 20 July 2020, the operation of barber shops, beauty salons and cosmetic services will be allowed in the cities and districts where the tightened special quarantine regime remains in place, except for massage and bath services. At the same time, the duration of the SMS permit to leave the place of residence and temporary stay is being extended from two to three hours.

Based on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, we once again call on everyone to follow the rules of personal hygiene and observe the requirements of medical and preventive measures to protect yourselves and your loved ones from the virus,” the Task Force said.