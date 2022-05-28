Teams from Belarus and Ukraine prevented from being drawn against each other

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

The UEFA Executive Committee has today decided to prevent teams from Belarus and Ukraine from being drawn against each other in any future UEFA competitions with immediate effect and until further notice, according to the organization’s official website.

On 3 March 2022, the UEFA Executive Committee had already decided that no UEFA competition match shall be played on the territory of Belarus until further notice and no spectators shall attend matches in which the teams from Belarus features as host.

The UEFA Executive Committee will remain on standby to convene further meetings to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary.

The UEFA Executive Committee also approved special rules for the final tournament of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 taking place in England from 6 to 31 July 2022, in order to guarantee the smooth running and continuity of the competition in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.