Tearful Insigne says goodbye to Napoli: ‘We’re an enormous family’

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

Lorenzo Insigne fought back tears during an emotional speech to the fans ahead of his final match in a Napoli jersey at the Stadio Maradona, according to Football Italia.

‘We celebrated, suffered and at times argued, but always together, like an enormous family.’

He has not been able to agree a new contract and instead is joining MLS club Toronto FC as a free agent from July 1.

His teammates fanned out in a guard of honour as he walked out onto the pitch with his two sons and was presented with commemorative gifts, a framed jersey from Dries Mertens, a painting from Kalidou Koulibaly, a trophy from President Aurelio De Laurentiis – who was booed by the fans.

“As you know, I am not good with words, but I wrote something down,” said Insigne.

“All I can say is thank you. Thank you to a city that gave me everything. I grew up here with you. We celebrated, suffered and at times argued, but always together, like an enormous family.

“I felt loved by the people of my land, of my jersey. Playing for Napoli was not just a marvellous experience, but also a huge responsibility that I accepted with love and pride.

“Any goodbye leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, but this one more than others. Leaving Napoli means leaving home, knowing I will miss this and you forever.