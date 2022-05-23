Tehran hosts 4th meeting of High-Level Working Group for Caspian Sea
AzerTAg.az
23.05.2022 [17:48]
Baku, May 23, AZERTAC
The 4th meeting of the High-Level Working Group for the Caspian Sea has kicked off in Tehran, Iran.
The meeting features discussions on issues of mutually beneficial cooperation.
Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov.
Rabil Katanov
Special correspondent
