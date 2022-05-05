“Terminator insects” brought from Turkey will protect Belgian forests

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

100 “terminator bugs” (Calosoma Sycophanta) were imported from Turkey to fight against the pine processionary caterpillar, one of the biggest enemies of forests in Belgium, according to Cumhuriyet Daily.

The insects, which once lived in Belgium but became extinct over time, were produced in laboratories in Turkey for biological control and released into the wild.

The pine bagworm is considered one of the biggest natural problems on recent roads in Belgium and the Netherlands. Caterpillars weaken trees, including sucking sap from the red pine family and eating their leaves.

Caterpillars also harm human health. In recent years, in Belgium and the Netherlands, warnings have been issued not to enter forest areas due to skin problems caused by pine worms, which have a burning effect.

The Belgian provinces of Antwerp (Antwerp) and Limburg have requested Turkey’s help to eliminate the problem of the pine processionary caterpillar in forest areas. As part of biological control, 100 insects called Calosoma Sycophanta were imported from Turkey.

These creatures, called “Terminator insects”, are the natural enemies of the bagworm, which damages forests. Calosoma Sycophanta, which feeds on bagworm eggs, prevents forest degradation by removing them.

Terminator insects brought from Turkey will be released in pine wormwood nests throughout May.

Ann Milbau, head of the pilot project in Belgium, said the Calosoma Sycophanta insect does not pose a threat to other animal species and does not harm nature. Pointing out that Terminator beetles target certain pest caterpillars, the Belgian official said: “If left near pocket worm nests, they will not seek out any other prey.”

Insects brought from Turkey will be reproduced on Belgian territory, where they have not been seen for a long time. The caterpillars that damage the forests will be eliminated by biological control, without the use of chemicals, by terminating insects and certain species of parasitic flies.

Beneficial insects bred in biological control laboratories in Turkey help nature to balance itself in a short time.