Terrorists open fire at military parade in Ahvaz, Iran

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

A number of armed assailants have opened fire at a military parade currently underway in Ahvaz, southwest of Iran, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.

There have been reports of fatalities, although the exact number is still unknown.

IRIB reports that the attack has been carried out by Takfiri terrorists who opened fire at people present at the parade.

The attack has reportedly been carried out from outside of the parade perimeters, from a park overlooking the observation platform.

Iran is conducting nationwide military parades to mark the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week.