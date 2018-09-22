Terrorists open fire at military parade in Ahvaz, Iran
AzerTAg.az
22.09.2018 [11:18]
Baku, September 22, AZERTAC
A number of armed assailants have opened fire at a military parade currently underway in Ahvaz, southwest of Iran, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.
There have been reports of fatalities, although the exact number is still unknown.
IRIB reports that the attack has been carried out by Takfiri terrorists who opened fire at people present at the parade.
The attack has reportedly been carried out from outside of the parade perimeters, from a park overlooking the observation platform.
Iran is conducting nationwide military parades to mark the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.09.2018 [19:39]
21.09.2018 [12:19]
21.09.2018 [12:06]
MULTIMEDIA
21.09.2018 [20:58]
21.09.2018 [18:29]
22.09.2018 [12:54]
22.09.2018 [12:31]
21.09.2018 [21:29]
21.09.2018 [21:14]
21.09.2018 [19:30]
21.09.2018 [16:45]
21.09.2018 [14:23]
21.09.2018 [16:03]
17.09.2018 [21:12]
14.09.2018 [12:20]
21.09.2018 [16:09]
20.09.2018 [16:10]
20.09.2018 [11:02]
19.09.2018 [21:36]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
20.06.2018 [17:28]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
20.09.2018 [18:57]
17.09.2018 [17:57]
14.09.2018 [20:20]
14.09.2018 [10:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note