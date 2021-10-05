  • HOMEPAGE
    Teymur Rajabov ranks 2nd at Champions Chess Tour

    05.10.2021 [14:40]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has finished second in the Champions Chess Tour.

    Rajabov beat French GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the last round of the tournament to secure the second place. Norwegian Magnus Carlsen won the $1.6 million Meltwater Champions Chess Tour.

