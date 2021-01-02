Teymur Rajabov reaches Airthings Masters final
02.01.2021 [12:34]
Baku, January 2, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has progressed to the final of the Airthings Masters, the second leg of the Champions Chess Tour, after defeating Russian Daniil Dubov in the semifinal.
He will face Armenian Levon Aronian in the final.
