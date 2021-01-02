  • HOMEPAGE
    Teymur Rajabov reaches Airthings Masters final

    02.01.2021

    AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov has progressed to the final of the Airthings Masters, the second leg of the Champions Chess Tour, after defeating Russian Daniil Dubov in the semifinal.

    He will face Armenian Levon Aronian in the final.

