Teymur Rajabov remains 9th in FIDE ratings
AzerTAg.az
30.04.2020 [15:03]
Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its latest ratings, remaining Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov ninth.
Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov is listed 11th.
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen tops the ratings followed by American Fabiano Caruana and Chinese Ding Liren.
