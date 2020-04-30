Baku, April 30, AZERTAC The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its latest ratings, remaining Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov ninth. Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov is listed 11th. Norwegian Magnus Carlsen tops the ratings followed by American Fabiano Caruana and Chinese Ding Liren.

AZERTAG.AZ : Teymur Rajabov remains 9th in FIDE ratings

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter