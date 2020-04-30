  • HOMEPAGE
    Teymur Rajabov remains 9th in FIDE ratings

    30.04.2020 [15:03]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its latest ratings, remaining Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov ninth.

    Another Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov is listed 11th.

    Norwegian Magnus Carlsen tops the ratings followed by American Fabiano Caruana and Chinese Ding Liren.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Teymur Rajabov remains 9th in FIDE ratings
