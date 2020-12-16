  • HOMEPAGE
    Teymur Rajabov to compete in Airthings Masters

    16.12.2020 [13:11]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will test his strength at the Airthings Masters, the second leg of the Champions Chess Tour.

    The tournament has a $200,000 prize fund, with the winner picking up $60,000 and a guaranteed place in the grand final next September.

