Teymur Rajabov to compete in Airthings Masters

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will test his strength at the Airthings Masters, the second leg of the Champions Chess Tour. The tournament has a $200,000 prize fund, with the winner picking up $60,000 and a guaranteed place in the grand final next September.

