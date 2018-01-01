Thalassemia death rate falls five-fold in decade in Azerbaijan

Baku, January 1, AZERTAC

The death rate from thalassemia has fallen five times in the past 10 years in Azerbaijan, according to department head at the Ministry of Health Gulmirza Poladov.

He stressed the role of the State Program for combating thalassemia, which was endorsed by President Ilham Aliyev.

Poladov hailed conditions created at the Thalassemia Center, which was established on the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. "The government is taking crucial measures to fight against thalassemia."

"We can say that we have managed to make a breakthrough in treating thalassemia by conducting bone marrow transplantation."

Poladov said: "The Thalassemia Center is conducting bone marrow transplantation surgeries. In 2017, 12 Azerbaijani citizens had bone marrow transplantation surgeries," he added.