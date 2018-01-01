    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Thalassemia death rate falls five-fold in decade in Azerbaijan

    01.01.2018 [16:38]

    Baku, January 1, AZERTAC

    The death rate from thalassemia has fallen five times in the past 10 years in Azerbaijan, according to department head at the Ministry of Health Gulmirza Poladov.

    He stressed the role of the State Program for combating thalassemia, which was endorsed by President Ilham Aliyev.

    Poladov hailed conditions created at the Thalassemia Center, which was established on the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. "The government is taking crucial measures to fight against thalassemia."

    "We can say that we have managed to make a breakthrough in treating thalassemia by conducting bone marrow transplantation."

    Poladov said: "The Thalassemia Center is conducting bone marrow transplantation surgeries. In 2017, 12 Azerbaijani citizens had bone marrow transplantation surgeries," he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Thalassemia death rate falls five-fold in decade in Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    31.12.2017 [16:21]
    Azerbaijan`s first epidemiologist Ismayil Akhundov: from banks of the River Elbe back to Motherland
    09.11.2017 [15:51]
    Azerbaijani, Uzbek institutes of advanced training for doctors sign cooperation memorandum
    03.11.2017 [12:22]
    Registration for Caspian Energy Medical Forum launched
    20.10.2017 [18:25]
    Azerbaijan National Oncology Center signs long-term cooperation agreement with Orfit Industries
    Thalassemia death rate falls five-fold in decade in Azerbaijan