  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    ‘The Godfather’ to hit Baku theaters ahead of 50th anniversary

    22.02.2022 [20:07]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    ‘The Godfather’ will hit theaters in Baku ahead of its 50th anniversary release.

    The Godfather is a 1972 American crime film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo, based on Puzo's best-selling 1969 novel of the same name. The film stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :‘The Godfather’ to hit Baku theaters ahead of 50th anniversary
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.01.2022 [14:24]
    “Kinopoisk” to produce new film by Guy Ritchie
    15.01.2022 [10:57]
    The Godfather gets theatrical rerelease, 4K trilogy box set
    13.01.2022 [15:43]
    KION announces January premiere of psychedelic thriller ‘Snail Run’
    11.01.2022 [11:41]
    Campion scoops major awards at Golden Globes
    ‘The Godfather’ to hit Baku theaters ahead of 50th anniversary