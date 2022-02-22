Baku, February 22, AZERTAC ‘The Godfather’ will hit theaters in Baku ahead of its 50th anniversary release. The Godfather is a 1972 American crime film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo, based on Puzo's best-selling 1969 novel of the same name. The film stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan.

'The Godfather' to hit Baku theaters ahead of 50th anniversary

