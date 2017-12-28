Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order: To award "Dostlug" Order to Darkhan Kuandikulu Kidirali for services rendered to the development of friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 28 December, 2017

AZERTAG.AZ : The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On awarding "Dostlug" Order to D. K. Kidirali

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter