The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On awarding "Dostlug" Order to D. K. Kidirali
AzerTAg.az
28.12.2017 [17:13]
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award "Dostlug" Order to Darkhan Kuandikulu Kidirali for services rendered to the development of friendly relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 28 December, 2017
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.12.2017 [17:16]
25.12.2017 [17:10]
20.12.2017 [15:05]
MULTIMEDIA
28.12.2017 [18:30]
27.12.2017 [10:53]
28.12.2017 [18:28]
28.12.2017 [14:56]
28.12.2017 [13:37]
28.12.2017 [19:01]
28.12.2017 [16:58]
28.12.2017 [12:08]
27.12.2017 [12:35]
28.12.2017 [18:10]
28.12.2017 [17:14]
27.12.2017 [12:57]
25.12.2017 [14:32]
22.12.2017 [11:10]
21.12.2017 [19:11]
20.12.2017 [19:03]
16.12.2017 [10:14]
04.12.2017 [18:40]
25.11.2017 [11:15]
09.11.2017 [15:51]
03.11.2017 [12:22]
20.10.2017 [18:25]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
27.12.2017 [17:23]
26.12.2017 [18:12]
26.12.2017 [10:52]
24.12.2017 [15:45]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note