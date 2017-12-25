The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the "Istiglal" Order to Farhad Badalbayli
AzerTAg.az
25.12.2017 [17:10]
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award "Istiglal" Order to Farhad Badalbayli for special services rendered to the development of the Azerbaijani music culture.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 25 December, 2017
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
20.12.2017 [15:05]
12.10.2017 [18:00]
05.10.2017 [20:24]
MULTIMEDIA
25.12.2017 [11:23]
25.12.2017 [16:14]
25.12.2017 [16:09]
25.12.2017 [13:01]
25.12.2017 [18:14]
25.12.2017 [10:34]
24.12.2017 [16:17]
23.12.2017 [18:10]
25.12.2017 [15:18]
22.12.2017 [16:29]
22.12.2017 [12:35]
21.12.2017 [14:22]
25.12.2017 [14:32]
22.12.2017 [11:10]
21.12.2017 [19:11]
20.12.2017 [19:03]
16.12.2017 [10:14]
04.12.2017 [18:40]
25.11.2017 [11:15]
09.11.2017 [15:51]
03.11.2017 [12:22]
20.10.2017 [18:25]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
24.12.2017 [15:45]
24.12.2017 [14:25]
22.12.2017 [20:44]
21.12.2017 [20:08]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note