The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the "Istiglal" Order to Farhad Badalbayli

Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order: To award "Istiglal" Order to Farhad Badalbayli for special services rendered to the development of the Azerbaijani music culture. Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 25 December, 2017

