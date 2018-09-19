The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Huseyn Saltuk Duzyol
AzerTAg.az
19.09.2018 [18:26]
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award "Dostlug" Order to General Manager of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Huseyn Saltuk Duzyol for his services rendered to the timely and quality implementation of the project.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 19 September, 2018
