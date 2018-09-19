    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
    On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Huseyn Saltuk Duzyol

    19.09.2018 [18:26]

    Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To award "Dostlug" Order to General Manager of the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) Huseyn Saltuk Duzyol for his services rendered to the timely and quality implementation of the project.

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 19 September, 2018

