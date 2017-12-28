    • / OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS

    The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
     On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Robert Viktorovich Ilatov

    28.12.2017 [19:39]

    Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

    To award "Dostlug" Order to Robert Viktorovich Ilatov for services rendered to the development of friendly ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel.

     

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Baku, 28 December, 2017

