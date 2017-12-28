The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
On awarding "Dostlug" Order to Robert Viktorovich Ilatov
AzerTAg.az
28.12.2017 [19:39]
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award "Dostlug" Order to Robert Viktorovich Ilatov for services rendered to the development of friendly ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 28 December, 2017
